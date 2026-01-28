Navient (NAVI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Navient (NAVI) reported revenue of $129 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +25.2%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment : 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment : 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

: 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.6%. Net Interest Income (Core) : $129 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.35 million.

: $129 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $133.35 million. Total Non-Interest Income (Core) : $15 million versus $20.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $15 million versus $20.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Other income : $8 million compared to the $7.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8 million compared to the $7.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Servicing revenue : $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.55 million.

: $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.55 million. Total core other income- Consumer Lending : $3 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total core other income- Federal Education Loans : $8 million versus $10.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $8 million versus $10.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (loss)- Other (Core) : $-19 million versus $-13.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-19 million versus $-13.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (loss)- Consumer Lending (Core) : $104 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.45 million.

: $104 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $104.45 million. Total core other income- Other : $4 million compared to the $8.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4 million compared to the $8.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans (Core): $44 million compared to the $45.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Navient here>>>

Shares of Navient have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

