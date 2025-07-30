Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Navient (NAVI) reported $131 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.21 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.8 million, representing a surprise of -7.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment : 2.3% versus 2.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.3% versus 2.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment : 0.7% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the 0.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income (Core) : $33 million versus $25.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $33 million versus $25.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Other income : $19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.44 million.

: $19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.44 million. Servicing revenue : $14 million compared to the $9.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $14 million compared to the $9.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income (Core) : $131 million compared to the $144.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $131 million compared to the $144.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total core other income- Consumer Lending : $3 million versus $3.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3 million versus $3.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans (Core) : $49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.59 million.

: $49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.59 million. Total core other income- Federal Education Loans : $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.38 million.

: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.38 million. Net interest income (loss)- Other (Core) : $-18 million compared to the $-14.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-18 million compared to the $-14.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income (loss)- Consumer Lending (Core) : $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $111.47 million.

: $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $111.47 million. Total core other income- Other: $20 million versus $13.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Navient here>>>

Shares of Navient have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.