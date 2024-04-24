Navient (NAVI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Navient (NAVI) reported $163 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 35.6%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.04 million, representing a surprise of -13.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

Here is how Navient performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin, Consumer Lending segment : 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Net interest margin, Federal Education Loan segment : 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.

: 0.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.6%. Asset recovery and business processing revenue : $77 million versus $83.02 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $77 million versus $83.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Servicing revenue : $17 million compared to the $15.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17 million compared to the $15.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Other income : $9 million versus $5.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $9 million versus $5.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income (loss)- Federal Education Loans (Core) : $53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.18 million.

: $53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.18 million. Total core other income- Other : $5 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5 million versus $2.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total core other income- Consumer Lending : $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 million.

: $4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 million. Total core other income- Business Processing : $77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.03 million.

: $77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.03 million. Total core other income- Federal Education Loans : $17 million versus $15.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $17 million versus $15.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non Interest Income (Core) : $103 million compared to the $107.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $103 million compared to the $107.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (Core): $163 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.58 million.

Shares of Navient have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

