Navient (NAVI) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates as Revenues Fall

Navient Corporation NAVI reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted core earnings per share of 51 cents that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Also, the bottom line was lower than the year-ago quarter figure of 58 cents.

Core earnings excluded the impacts of certain other one-time items, including restructuring and regulatory-related expenses.

First-quarter results of Navient were affected by lower net interest income and fee income. Also, rise in provisions was a headwind. However, private education loans rose. Moreover, year-over-year stable expenses provided some support.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $106 million or 53 cents per share against net income of $128 million or 52 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

NII and Fee Income Fall, Provisions Rise (on core earnings basis)

Net interest income (NII) dipped 1% year over year to $297 million.

Non-interest income declined 16.7% to $175 million. The fall was mainly attributed to lower asset recovery and businessprocessing along with servicing revenues.

Provision for loan losses climbed nearly 25% to $95 million.

Total expenses remained almost stable at $256 million compared with the year-ago quarter. Lower operating expenses were offset by rise in restructuring costs.

Segment Performance

Federal Education Loans: The segment generated core earnings of $119 million, down 6.3% year over year. Lower revenues, partly muted by a fall in expenses, posed as a headwind.

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s FFELP loans were $62.5 billion, down 3.2% sequentially.

Consumer Lending: The segment reported core earnings of $54 million, down 16.9% year over year. Higher provisions and lower revenues were the negatives. Net interest margin was 3.31%, down 9 basis points.

Private education loan delinquencies of 30 days or more of $769 million were down $372 million from the prior-year quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s private education loans totaled $22.3 billion, up marginally from the prior quarter.

Business Processing: The segment reported core earnings of $2 million compared with $10 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower expenses were partially offset by a fall in revenues.

Source of Funding and Liquidity

In order to meet liquidity needs, Navient expects to utilize various sources, including cash and investment portfolio, issuance of additional unsecured debt, repayment of principal on unencumbered student-loan assets, and distributions from securitization trusts (including servicing fees). It might also issue term asset-backed securities (“ABS”).

During the reported quarter, Navient issued $1.9 billion in term ABS and $700 million in unsecured debt.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the first quarter, the company repurchased 23 million common shares.

Our Take

Navient’s private education loan portfolio performance continues to encourage us. Also, the company’s prudent cost-management efforts support bottom-line expansion. However, non-interest income declined despite several measures taken to build its base. Additionally, its involvement in improper lending practices is likely to keep legal expenses elevated.

Navient Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Navient Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Performance of Other Companies

Ally Financial ALLY reported first-quarter 2020 results adjusted loss of 44 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 71 cents. The figure also deteriorated from the year-ago quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share.

State Street’s STT first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share comfortably outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. Also, the figure was 34.7% higher than the prior-year level.

Bank of Hawaii BOH delivered first-quarter 2020 positive earnings surprise of 35.9%. Earnings per share of 87 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. However, the bottom line compares unfavorably with $1.43 reported in the prior-year quarter.

