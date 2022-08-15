Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.16

The board of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of September, with investors receiving $0.16 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Navient's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Navient was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 14.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGS:NAVI Historic Dividend August 15th 2022

Navient Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Navient has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. Navient definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Navient Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Navient that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

