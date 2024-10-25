Navient Likely to be Hurt by a Decline in Fee Income in Q3 Earnings

Navient Corporation NAVI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, before market open. NAVI’s quarterly revenues and earnings are anticipated to have declined from the year-ago quarter’s reported level.

This Wilmington, DE-based lender’s second-quarter 2024 earnings of 53 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. Results were driven by a decline in total expenses. A solid liquidity position was another positive. A decrease in net interest income (NII) and other income were headwinds.



NAVI has a decent earnings surprise history. Navient’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average earnings surprise of 4.38%.

Key Factors to Influence Navient’s Result in Q3

Per the Fed’s latest data, consumer loan demand remained steady in the third quarter. The lending environment witnessed a slight improvement after the central bank cut interest rates by 50 basis points to a range of 4.75-5% on Sept. 18, marking the first reduction since March 2020.



While this development might prove to be helpful in the long term, it is not expected to have a positive impact on NAVI’s NII during the third quarter. Also, relatively higher rates might have hurt NII growth prospects due to the elevated funding costs. As a result, revenues in the Federal Education Loans and Consumer Lending segments are likely to have declined.



The consensus estimate for NII (Federal Education loan) is pegged at $49.3 million, suggesting a sequential decline of 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (consumer lending) is pegged at $122 million, suggesting a sequential decline of 3.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (Core) is pegged at $142.3 million, indicating a sequential rise of 4.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for other income of $5.1 million indicates a 27.5% increase from the prior quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for servicing revenues is pegged at $16.23 million, indicating a 9.8% fall from the prior quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for asset recovery and business processing revenues of $80.2 million indicates a 1% fall from the prior quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income of $102.6 million declined marginally from the prior quarter’s reported figure.



Navient's cost-control measures are expected to have improved operating efficiency and reduced expenses, which might have offered some support to the bottom-line growth in the third quarter.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for Navient

Navient does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher — for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Navient is -6.85%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.



NAVI’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share has been revised downward by 14.8% in the past month. Also, the figure indicates a 72.62% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $150 million indicates a decline of 46.42% from the year-ago reported number.

Bank Stocks Worth a Look

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader banking space are 1st Source Corporation SRCE and UMB Financial Corporation UMBF, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRCE’s 2024 earnings has moved marginally upward over the past 30 days. In the past six months, shares of SRCE have risen 20.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UMBF’s 2024 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Its shares have risen 27.3% in the past six months.

