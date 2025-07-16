Navient to Host Webcast for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Navient will host a webcast on July 30, 2025, to discuss its Q2 financial results.

Navient will host an audio webcast on July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results, which will be released that same day at 7:00 a.m. Interested analysts and investors can pre-register for Q&A or join in listen-only mode via the company's investor website. The financial results will also be filed with the SEC and accessible on Navient's website. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after its conclusion. Navient focuses on supporting students and families in managing higher education costs through responsible lending and servicing.

Navient is engaging with analysts and investors by hosting an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and openness in financial reporting.

The financial results will be filed with the SEC, reinforcing compliance and commitment to regulatory standards.

The availability of a replay of the webcast demonstrates a customer-centric approach, ensuring investors and analysts can access the information at their convenience.

The press release highlights Navient's focus on creating long-term value for customers and investors, emphasizing responsible lending and comprehensive service offerings in the higher education sector.

None

Full Release



HERNDON, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released the same day by 7:00 a.m. on



Navient.com/investors



. In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at



SEC.gov



.





The webcast and presentation slides also will be available on



Navient.com/investors



. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company’s investor website to access the webcast.





A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.







About Navient







Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more at



Navient.com



.







Contact:







Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775,



catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com







Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801,



jen.earyes@navient.com





