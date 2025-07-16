Navient to Host Webcast for Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Navient will host a webcast on July 30, 2025, to discuss its Q2 financial results.
Quiver AI Summary
Navient will host an audio webcast on July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results, which will be released that same day at 7:00 a.m. Interested analysts and investors can pre-register for Q&A or join in listen-only mode via the company's investor website. The financial results will also be filed with the SEC and accessible on Navient's website. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after its conclusion. Navient focuses on supporting students and families in managing higher education costs through responsible lending and servicing.
Potential Positives
- Navient is engaging with analysts and investors by hosting an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and openness in financial reporting.
- The financial results will be filed with the SEC, reinforcing compliance and commitment to regulatory standards.
- The availability of a replay of the webcast demonstrates a customer-centric approach, ensuring investors and analysts can access the information at their convenience.
- The press release highlights Navient's focus on creating long-term value for customers and investors, emphasizing responsible lending and comprehensive service offerings in the higher education sector.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When is Navient's second quarter 2025 financial results webcast?
Navient's webcast will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Where can I find Navient's financial results?
The financial results will be released on Navient.com/investors by 7:00 a.m. the same day.
How can analysts ask questions during the Navient webcast?
Analysts must pre-register at least 15 minutes before the webcast to receive dial-in access details.
Can the public listen to the Navient webcast?
Yes, the public can listen in a listen-only mode without pre-registering via the company’s investor website.
Will there be a replay of the Navient webcast available?
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event concludes.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$NAVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NAVI stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 634,648 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,015,604
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 579,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,313,931
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 533,987 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,744,255
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 528,716 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,677,683
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 503,956 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,364,964
- STATE STREET CORP added 386,177 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,877,415
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 359,442 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,539,752
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NAVI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NAVI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Sell" rating on 05/01/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NAVI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NAVI forecast page.
$NAVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NAVI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NAVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $15.5 on 07/11/2025
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 07/09/2025
- Moshe Orenbuch from TD Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
- John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025
- Bill Ryan from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 01/21/2025
Full Release
HERNDON, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) will host an audio webcast to review its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The results are scheduled to be released the same day by 7:00 a.m. on
Navient.com/investors
. In addition to being available on the company’s investor website, the results will be filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K available at
SEC.gov
.
The webcast and presentation slides also will be available on
Navient.com/investors
. Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company’s investor website to access the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.
About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more at
Navient.com
.
Contact:
Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775,
catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com
Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801,
jen.earyes@navient.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.