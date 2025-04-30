NAVIENT Earnings Results: $NAVI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NAVIENT ($NAVI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $144,000,000, beating estimates of $143,320,200 by $679,800.

NAVIENT Insider Trading Activity

NAVIENT insiders have traded $NAVI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NAVI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN M HAUBER (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

NAVIENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of NAVIENT stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NAVIENT Government Contracts

We have seen $135,641 of award payments to $NAVI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

