Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that NAVI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAVI was $12.89, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.17 and a 216.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.07.

NAVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). NAVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NAVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.93%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAVI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an increase of 44.32% over the last 100 days. FGD has the highest percent weighting of NAVI at 10000%.

