Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that NAVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.66, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAVI was $18.66, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.77 and a 192.48% increase over the 52 week low of $6.38.

NAVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). NAVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.7. Zacks Investment Research reports NAVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.48%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAVI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 26.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NAVI at 1.96%.

