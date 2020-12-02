Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that NAVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.71, the dividend yield is 6.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAVI was $9.71, representing a -37.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.50 and a 138.45% increase over the 52 week low of $4.07.

NAVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). NAVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NAVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.98%, compared to an industry average of -4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAVI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAVI as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STSB with an increase of 27.99% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of NAVI at 1.88%.

