Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Navient Corporation (NAVI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAVI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that NAVI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAVI was $19.73, representing a -17.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.80 and a 117.53% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

NAVI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST). NAVI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.08. Zacks Investment Research reports NAVI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.58%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the navi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAVI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAVI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an increase of 2.16% over the last 100 days. RFV has the highest percent weighting of NAVI at 2.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.