Navidea Opens New Sites In Phase 3 Trial In Rheumatoid Arthritis; Terminates MOU With Jubilant

(RTTNews) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) announced the opening of nine additional sites for recruitment into its NAV3-33 phase 3 trial, "Evaluation of Tc 99m Tilmanocept Imaging for the Early Prediction of Anti-TNF Therapy Response in Patients with Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis." The company noted that a total of 12 sites open for the NAV3-33 study will enable faster patient enrollment and data gathering.

Navidea Biopharma also announced the termination of the MOU with Jubilant Radiopharma, originally signed on August 9, 2020, which outlined the terms and framework for an exclusive license and distribution agreement for Navidea's diagnostic imaging agent Tc99m tilmanocept in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America.

"Moving forward unencumbered by the exclusivity agreement, we now have the opportunity to discuss partnerships with other companies whose long-term interests align with our global business development strategy," said Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer for Navidea.

