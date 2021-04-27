Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NAVB): When Will It Breakeven?

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NAVB) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. On 31 December 2020, the US$46m market-cap company posted a loss of US$11m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$3.0m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 71% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

