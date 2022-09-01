Markets
Navidea Biopharma To Assess Court's Judgment In Case Involving Attorney's Fees

(RTTNews) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) said the District Court of Harris County, Texas, made an oral ruling from the bench in open court at the conclusion of the trial in Case; Capital Royalty Partners II, L.P. et al. v. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc., awarding Capital Royalty Group attorney's fees on their breach of contract claims against Navidea and Macrophage Therapeutics.

Navidea said it is disappointed in the Court's ruling and does not believe the law and the facts presented at the trial support the ruling against it. The company will assess the Court's judgment and determine the course of action.

