NAVI vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Consumer Loans stocks are likely familiar with Navient (NAVI) and Credit Acceptance (CACC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Navient is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Credit Acceptance has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NAVI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NAVI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.53, while CACC has a forward P/E of 14.45. We also note that NAVI has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CACC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31.

Another notable valuation metric for NAVI is its P/B ratio of 0.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CACC has a P/B of 2.34.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NAVI's Value grade of A and CACC's Value grade of C.

NAVI is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NAVI is likely the superior value option right now.

