NAVI vs. CACC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Consumer Loans sector have probably already heard of Navient (NAVI) and Credit Acceptance (CACC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Navient has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Credit Acceptance has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NAVI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NAVI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.60, while CACC has a forward P/E of 15.31. We also note that NAVI has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CACC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39.

Another notable valuation metric for NAVI is its P/B ratio of 0.53. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CACC has a P/B of 2.28.

These metrics, and several others, help NAVI earn a Value grade of B, while CACC has been given a Value grade of C.

NAVI has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CACC, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NAVI is the superior option right now.

