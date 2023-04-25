NAVI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.20, changing hands as low as $16.05 per share. Navient Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NAVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NAVI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.45 per share, with $19.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.