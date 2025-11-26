Markets

Naver Financial To Buy Dunamu In Share-Swap Deal Worth About $10.3 Bln

November 26, 2025 — 09:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Naver Financial Corp., a subsidiary of South Korea-based Naver Corp., Wednesday announced the decision to acquire Dunamu Inc., the operator of cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, in a share-swap deal.

The fintech company added that each Dunamu share will be exchanged at 2.54 shares in Naver Financial, valuing the deal at about 15.1 trillion won, equivalent to $10.3 billion.

The acquisition is expected to help the company to expand its portfolio into digital finance, creating a new mega financial platform for cryptocurrencies.

Shareholders of both companies will vote on this decision at the general meetings on May 22, 2026.

On November 24, Naver's stock closed at $115 on the OTC Markets.

