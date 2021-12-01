Naveen Bhatia Just Bought 52% More Shares In LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Investors who take an interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) should definitely note that insider Naveen Bhatia recently paid US$3.88 per share to buy US$194k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 52%.

LifeMD Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Business Officer Corey Deutsch bought US$369k worth of shares at a price of US$12.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While LifeMD insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$7.96. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LFMD Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of LifeMD

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of LifeMD shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LifeMD Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest LifeMD insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LifeMD (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

