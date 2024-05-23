News & Insights

Navarre Minerals Welcomes New Director

May 23, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Richard Taylor as a director of the company effective May 24, 2024. Upon his appointment, Taylor holds no securities in the company as a registered holder, and there are no disclosed interests in contracts related to the company. This initial director’s interest notice provides transparency in accordance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

