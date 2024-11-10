Navarre Minerals Unveils New Employee Incentive Plan

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 7 million performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, with these securities remaining unquoted on the ASX until transfer restrictions are lifted. This strategic move aims to align employee interests with company growth, potentially impacting the company’s future performance and stockholder value.

