News & Insights

Stocks

Navarre Minerals Sees KKR Entities Exit as Stakeholders

November 20, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced that KKR Entities, a group of investment entities, have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change could impact Navarre’s stock dynamics as the KKR Entities were significant stakeholders. Investors may want to monitor the market for potential shifts in Navarre’s share value.

For further insights into AU:NML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.