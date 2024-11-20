Navarre Minerals Sees KKR Entities Exit as Stakeholders

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced that KKR Entities, a group of investment entities, have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change could impact Navarre’s stock dynamics as the KKR Entities were significant stakeholders. Investors may want to monitor the market for potential shifts in Navarre’s share value.

