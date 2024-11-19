Navarre Minerals Sees Change in Substantial Holders

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced that Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company following a decrease in voting power. This change is linked to the completion of Navarre’s recapitalization process as reported in their latest ASX announcement.

