Navarre Minerals Sees Change in Substantial Holders

November 19, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced that Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company following a decrease in voting power. This change is linked to the completion of Navarre’s recapitalization process as reported in their latest ASX announcement.

