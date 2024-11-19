Navarre Minerals Sees Change in Substantial Holder Status

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Ltd saw a change in its substantial holder status as Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd and its related entities ceased to hold a significant stake as of November 11, 2024. This decrease in voting power follows the company’s recent recapitalization, as announced on the ASX.

