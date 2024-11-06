News & Insights

Navarre Minerals Restructures Shares, Aims for Market Reentry

November 06, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully consolidated its share capital on a 500 to 1 basis, reducing the number of shares from over 1.5 billion to approximately 3 million. This consolidation, approved by shareholders, is part of the company’s efforts to reposition itself in the market, with a focus on its flagship Stawell Corridor Gold Project and other strategic assets. The company anticipates resuming trading soon after completing necessary securities issues.

