Navarre Minerals Restructures Shares, Aims for Market Reentry

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.
Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully consolidated its share capital on a 500 to 1 basis, reducing the number of shares from over 1.5 billion to approximately 3 million. This consolidation, approved by shareholders, is part of the company’s efforts to reposition itself in the market, with a focus on its flagship Stawell Corridor Gold Project and other strategic assets. The company anticipates resuming trading soon after completing necessary securities issues.
