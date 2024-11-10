Navarre Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 6,391,711 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 11, 2024. This move follows previous transactions disclosed to the market. Investors in the financial market may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Navarre’s ongoing activities in the securities market.

