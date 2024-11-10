Navarre Minerals Issues Unquoted Securities to Employees

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 700,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of zero exercise price options under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until the restrictions are lifted. This move could be of interest to investors looking at employee-incentive-driven growth strategies.

