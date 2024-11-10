News & Insights

Navarre Minerals Issues New Unlisted Options

November 10, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 unlisted options as part of previously disclosed transactions. These securities are not quoted on the ASX and are intended for internal use. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers potentially impacting its market position.

