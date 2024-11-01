Navarre Minerals Gains Shareholder Support Amidst ASX Suspension

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully concluded its 2023 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including a 10% placement facility and the election of two non-executive directors, being carried. The company showed strong shareholder support for these measures, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction. Navarre is poised to navigate future growth opportunities despite its current ASX suspension.

