News & Insights

Stocks

Navarre Minerals Embraces Digital for 2024 AGM

November 13, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on December 13, emphasizing digital access to meeting materials and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and stay updated through the company’s ASX announcements. This move highlights a shift towards more digital and accessible shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:NML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.