Navarre Minerals Embraces Digital for 2024 AGM

Navarre Minerals Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on December 13, emphasizing digital access to meeting materials and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and stay updated through the company’s ASX announcements. This move highlights a shift towards more digital and accessible shareholder engagement.

