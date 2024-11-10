Navarre Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced a significant change in the stockholding of Director Richard Taylor, who acquired a total of 662,276 fully paid ordinary shares and 400,000 Zero Exercise Price Options. This acquisition, which includes both direct and indirect interests, was part of a shareholder-approved placement and debt conversion plan. Investors may find this update noteworthy as it reflects strategic moves by the company’s leadership.

