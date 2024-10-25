News & Insights

Stocks

Navarre Minerals Completes Successful Capital Raise

October 25, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully closed its capital raise early, achieving the maximum target of $6 million due to strong investor demand. This capital will support exploration activities in Victoria, with plans to resume trading on the ASX pending shareholder approval. The company sees this as a significant step in its recapitalization and growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:NML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVMLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.