Navarre Minerals Completes Successful Capital Raise

Navarre Minerals Limited has successfully closed its capital raise early, achieving the maximum target of $6 million due to strong investor demand. This capital will support exploration activities in Victoria, with plans to resume trading on the ASX pending shareholder approval. The company sees this as a significant step in its recapitalization and growth strategy.

