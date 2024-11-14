Navarre Minerals Clarifies Presentation Ahead of Rebranding

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has released an amended investor presentation, highlighting the inclusion of a Competent Person statement and updates to assay results for a specific drill hole. These changes aim to clarify their exploration targets and assay outcomes, enhancing transparency for investors. The company’s efforts reflect a commitment to accuracy and investor communication as they prepare for a potential rebranding to Aureka.

