Navarre Minerals Boosts Market Presence with New Securities

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 60 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective November 11, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to boost liquidity and potentially attract more investors. With this significant issuance, Navarre Minerals is positioning itself for growth and increased market presence.

