Navarre Minerals Advances Gold Exploration in Victoria

October 31, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited, currently with its ASX trading status suspended, continues to focus on advanced gold exploration activities in Victoria. Despite this suspension, the company remains committed to unlocking potential prosperity through its mineral resource projects. Investors are encouraged to stay informed with the company’s updates and disclosures.

