Navan's Chief Accounting Officer Sold Over 31,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

Anne Giviskos sold 31,150 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$297K based on a weighted average price of $9.52 per share on March 3, 2026.

The sale represented 29.36% of Anne Giviskos' direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 74,940 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect entities were involved.

Giviskos retains 74,940 shares of Class A Common Stock (direct); this activity followed a pattern of larger periodic sales as holdings capacity declined.

Chief Accounting Officer Anne Mary Giviskos reported the sale of 31,150 shares of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) in an open-market transaction on March 3, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 31,150 Transaction value ~$297K Post-transaction shares (direct) 74,940 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$713K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($9.52); post-transaction value based on March 3, 2026 market close ($9.52).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to recent insider selling patterns?

This transaction was the largest of two sell trades made by Anne Mary Giviskos since October 2025, with this sale (31,150 shares) exceeding the recent median sell size of approximately 16,912 shares.

The sale accounted for 29.36% of direct shares held prior to the transaction, a higher percentage than the median 15.91% of holdings traded per sale over the recent period.

No indirect holdings or entities participated; all shares sold and remaining are held directly by the insider.

After the transaction, the insider retains 74,940 shares directly, with no indirect or derivative shares reported in the filing, and continues to hold 0.03% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.39 billion Revenue (TTM) $656.34 million Net income (TTM) ($371.92 million) Price (as of market close March 3, 2026) $9.52

Company snapshot

Navan delivers AI-powered travel, payments, and expense management solutions, providing end-to-end automation for corporate travel booking, policy compliance, payment processing, and expense reconciliation.

The company targets finance, human resources, travel managers, and inventory professionals within enterprise and mid-market organizations seeking to streamline travel and expense management.

Navan is a technology-driven software provider specializing in AI-powered travel and expense management for enterprise clients. The company leverages automation and data analytics to simplify complex business travel processes, enhancing compliance and cost efficiency for its customers.

With a scalable platform and a focus on user experience, Navan delivers AI-powered solutions for the corporate travel and expense software market.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 3 sale of Navan stock by Chief Accounting Officer Anne Mary Giviskos is not a red flag. She sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units.

The transaction comes at a time when Navan’s share price has plunged dramatically from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $25 per share. The drop is due to a number of factors.

The company’s CFO departed in January. Moreover, in its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, Navan’s net loss ballooned to $225.4 million from a loss of $41.9 million in the prior year.

On the bright side, the company’s sales are rising rapidly. Its fiscal Q3 revenue was $195 million, representing 29% year-over-year growth. The company also sported a good Q3 gross margin of 71%.

Because of its share price drop, Navan’s valuation looks compelling. Its price-to-sales ratio of about four is half what it was around its IPO debut. This means now is not a good time for shareholders to sell, but the stock is a potential buy if you believe the company can continue to experience sales growth.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

