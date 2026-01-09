A Navan (NAVN) Insider Bought 1.06 Million Shares for $16.7 Million

Key Points

Acquired 1,056,534 shares in open-market transactions across five dates, representing a total outlay of ~$16.7 million at a weighted average purchase price of $15.83 per share.

All shares were acquired through indirect ownership vehicles, specifically via Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I, L.P. and affiliated entities, with no direct holdings reported before or after the transaction.

The transaction size exceeded the historical median for Horowitz's trades, reflecting full capacity deployment as direct holdings remain at zero and only indirect positions persist.

Benjamin A. Horowitz, Director of Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN), completed multiple open-market purchases totaling 1,056,534 shares for a transaction value of approximately $16.7 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 1,056,534 Transaction value $16.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 27,195,364 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.83).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Horowitz's historical activity?

The acquisition of 1,056,534 shares is significantly above the historical median of 346,197 shares per event, indicating an unusually large capital allocation for this period.

The acquisition of 1,056,534 shares is significantly above the historical median of 346,197 shares per event, indicating an unusually large capital allocation for this period.

All shares were purchased through indirect entities, specifically Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I, L.P. and its affiliates, with no change to direct personal holdings by Horowitz himself.

All shares were purchased through indirect entities, specifically Andreessen Horowitz LSV Fund I, L.P. and its affiliates, with no change to direct personal holdings by Horowitz himself.

Following this purchase, direct holdings remain at zero, while indirect positions increased to 27,195,364 shares, suggesting that further buying capacity depends on the remaining balances of these affiliated funds.

Following this purchase, direct holdings remain at zero, while indirect positions increased to 27,195,364 shares, suggesting that further buying capacity depends on the remaining balances of these affiliated funds.

Shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $15.83, spanning Dec. 22 through Dec. 29, 2025, with the stock closing at $16.50 on Dec. 29, 2025, providing a modest mark-to-market gain as of the transaction date close.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 8, 2026) $17.89 Market capitalization $4.45 billion Revenue (TTM) $656.34 million Net income (TTM) -$371.92 million

Company snapshot

Navan, Inc. provides an AI-powered software platform for travel, payments, and expense management, streamlining the travel lifecycle from booking to expense reconciliation.

Navan serves finance, HR, travel managers, and inventory professionals across a range of enterprise and corporate clients.

Navan, Inc. is a technology company specializing in AI-driven travel and expense management solutions, serving a diverse enterprise customer base. The company's platform integrates booking, policy enforcement, payments, and reporting, enabling organizations to optimize travel spending and improve operational efficiency. Navan's focus on automation and user experience positions it competitively within the software application industry.

What this transaction means for investors

There are millions of reasons for insiders to sell shares of the companies they work for, but just one reason to buy. The purchases that Ben Horowitz made in late December suggest he's bullish about Navan's AI-powered travel agents.

While insider buys signal bullishness, it's important to put the size of Horowitz's recent trade in perspective. As a co-founder of Andressen-Horowitz, one of the world's most successful venture capital funds, $16.7 million is an amount Ben Horowitz can easily afford to lose if things don't work out as expected.

Last October, Navan raised over $900 million in its initial public offering (IPO). While its IPO was a success, following Horowitz into this stock is more than a little risky. During the three months ended Oct. 31, 2025, sales and marketing expenses rocketed 63% higher year over year to $94.9 million. Gross profit available to pay for operating expenses only grew by 29%over the same time frame.

There are millions of reasons for insiders to sell shares of the companies they work for but just one reason to buy. The purchases that Ben Horowitz made in late December suggest he's bullish about Navan's AI powered travel agents.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying securities directly on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued offerings.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Indirect ownership: Holding securities through entities like funds or trusts, rather than in an individual’s personal account.

Affiliated entities: Organizations or funds connected through ownership or management relationships, often acting together in transactions.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Insider capacity: The total number of shares an insider or affiliated entity can buy or hold under current circumstances.

Mark-to-market gain: The profit or loss based on the current market value of a security compared to its purchase price.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount spent or received in a securities trade, calculated as price times number of shares.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through funds or other intermediaries.

Indirect positions: Investment stakes held via another entity, such as a venture fund or partnership.

Ownership vehicle: A legal structure, like a fund or trust, used to hold investments on behalf of individuals or groups.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

