Navamedic Expands Eroxon[®] Launch to Finland

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA has expanded its product Eroxon[®], a clinically proven over-the-counter treatment for erectile dysfunction, to the Finnish market after successful launches in Norway and Sweden. The company anticipates strong growth potential in Finland, where a significant percentage of men experience erectile dysfunction and are open to treatment. This move is part of Navamedic’s strategy to strengthen its Consumer Health category and broaden its market presence in the Nordic region.

