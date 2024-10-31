Navamedic ASA Eyes Growth Despite Revenue Dip

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA experienced a slower third quarter in 2024, with revenues dropping to NOK 123.1 million from NOK 141.0 million the previous year, yet it remains optimistic about its growth strategy. The company highlighted double-digit growth in its Consumer Health and Hospital segments and secured a significant antibiotic tender in the Nordics, reinforcing its market position. CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen emphasized their commitment to expanding market opportunities and reaching their mid-term revenue goal of NOK 1 billion.

