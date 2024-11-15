Navamedic ASA Converts Loan to Equity in Strategic Move

Navamedic ASA (DE:N1A) has released an update.

Navamedic ASA has agreed to convert part of its loan to Observe Medical ASA into shares, contingent on a successful subsequent offering by Observe Medical. The conversion will result in Navamedic receiving 40,887,038 new shares, while the maturity dates for both loans are extended to December 31, 2027. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening financial ties and optimizing loan arrangements between the two companies.

