Nautilus Sells Out New Home System in Less Than a Day

Gyms might be reopening after a three-month lockdown, but consumers apparently are still more comfortable working out at home.

Home fitness leader Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) announced it was offering a new barbell and curl weight system for the home this morning and it's already sold out on the Bowflex website.

Image source: Bowflex.

Flexing its new muscle

The Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell and curl bar system comes with two bars and seven adjustable weights from 20 to 80 pounds that can be upgraded to 120 pounds.

In its press release, Nautilus cited an April 2020 survey published by Statista that showed 21% of respondents didn't feel comfortable returning to the gym or exercise classes for at least the next six months, while 41% said they didn't know when they would feel comfortable going back.

Nautilus CEO Jim Barr said the new system "can be of most help to consumers who are continuing to adjust to their new normal in fitness routines and developing new at-home workout habits."

Although the company didn't say how many sets it had available, it did note they went on sale today and a check of the Bowflex website showed the $549 home system was temporarily out of stock.

Shares of Nautilus were up 12% in midday trading, but have soared 545% since hitting a low point of just $1.20 per share in March. Peloton stocks have also surged during the pandemic, nearly tripling in value to $51 a share as consumers stuck at home sought ways to remain fit.

10 stocks we like better than Nautilus

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nautilus wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.