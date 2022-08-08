Markets
NLS

Nautilus Says Current Board Member Anne Saunders Assumed Role Of Board Chair

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) announced Monday that current board member Anne Saunders has assumed the role of board chair, effective August 2.

Saunders' appointment to the role was confirmed by the Nautilus board after the Annual Shareholders meeting last Tuesday. Carl Johnson, III previously held the role since 2011 and announced his retirement earlier this year.

In her decade of service to the Nautilus board, Saunders has acted as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Saunders currently holds a variety of non-executive director roles at WD-40 and Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee, Inc., in addition to her role at Nautilus.

She previously served in executive leadership roles leading various consumer goods and digital subscription companies, including NakedWines.com, FTD, a global floral and gifting company, Redbox, and Starbucks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular