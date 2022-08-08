Nautilus Says Current Board Member Anne Saunders Assumed Role Of Board Chair

(RTTNews) - Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) announced Monday that current board member Anne Saunders has assumed the role of board chair, effective August 2.

Saunders' appointment to the role was confirmed by the Nautilus board after the Annual Shareholders meeting last Tuesday. Carl Johnson, III previously held the role since 2011 and announced his retirement earlier this year.

In her decade of service to the Nautilus board, Saunders has acted as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Saunders currently holds a variety of non-executive director roles at WD-40 and Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee, Inc., in addition to her role at Nautilus.

She previously served in executive leadership roles leading various consumer goods and digital subscription companies, including NakedWines.com, FTD, a global floral and gifting company, Redbox, and Starbucks.

