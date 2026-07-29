Nautilus Reports Q2 Results And Reaffirms 2027 Voyager Launch; Stock Falls 27%

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter financial results, turning a narrower net loss than the previous year.

Nautilus generated revenue for the first time this quarter. The proteomics company also reaffirmed plans to begin pre-orders for its Voyager platform in early 2027, with commercial shipments expected later that year.

Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development-stage life sciences company working on a single-molecule proteomics platform designed to comprehensively measure proteins and proteoforms. Its flagship Voyager Platform, powered by Iterative Mapping technology, aims to support biomarker discovery, drug development, and precision medicine by enabling large-scale, high-resolution protein analysis.

Second Quarter FY26 Highlights

For the period ended June 30, 2026, Nautilus generated a quarterly revenue of $0.19 million, mainly from a grant awarded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation and from the service revenue generated from its Iterative Mapping Early Access Program.

The company narrowed the net loss for the period by 3.7% to $14.47 million from $15.03 million in the same quarter last year.

Diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.11 per share for the second quarter in 2026, compared with $0.12 per share for the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $14.17 million as of June 30, 2026.

Roadmap Ahead

Nautilus expects to begin accepting pre-orders for its Voyager proteomics platform in early 2027, followed by commercial instrument shipments in mid-2027.

The company is also prioritizing the development of proteoform assays, with the AKT1 assay entering the Early Access Program in late 2026 and multiple commercial assay launches planned in 2027.

Meanwhile, it has deferred commercialization of its broadscale proteomics consumable kit to further improve assay performance before setting a new launch timeline.

NUAT closed Tuesday at $1.2, down 27.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.