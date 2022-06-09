Nautilus Recalls Treadmills Due Fall Hazard

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has recalled about 7,300 treadmills due to a risk of fall.

According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the treadmills can start on their own, posing a fall hazard to a user. The company said it has received 21 reports of the treadmills self-starting, however, no injuries have been reported.

The recalled product involves Nautilus treadmills with model number T616 and serial numbers 100672PRO21140001 through 100672PRO21171980 and with model number T618 and serial numbers 100647PRO21130111 through 100647PRO21183960.

The products were sold at Best Buy, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.Nautilus.com and www.Amazon.com from April 2021 through November 2021 for about $1,150 for Model T616 and about $1,500 for Model T618.

The firm has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Nautilus to receive a free USB flash drive with a software upgrade and installation instructions. Nautilus will automatically ship the USB flash drive and instructions at no cost to customers who purchased the treadmills directly from Nautilus.

