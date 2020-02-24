Nautilus Q4 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million or $0.12 per share, up from $1.4 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $104.2 million, down 9.7% compared to $115.4 million last year. The 4.8% increase in the Retail Segment was offset by a 28.1% decline in the Direct Segment.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.14 per share on revenues of $99.78 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.