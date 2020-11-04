Nautilus (NLS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nautilus NLS is set to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 9.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased from 26 cents per share to 34 cents over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $115.3 million, implying an 86.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 189.4%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Nautilus’ third-quarter results are expected to have benefited from strong demand for its home-fitness equipment owing to the coronavirus-led social distancing practices.



Moreover, pandemic-induced restrictions have forced gyms to shutdown globally to contain the spread of the virus. This is expected to have attracted new customers and driven growth for Nautilus’ at-home fitness products.



Additionally, the growing adoption of curbside pickup services of its retail partners is expected to have boosted demand for the company’s robust product offerings.



Notably, partnerships with e-commerce companies like Best Buy, Amazon and DICK’S Sporting Goods are expected to have led to expansion and customer acquisition for the company.



Moreover, in August, Nautilus launched Blowflex VeloCore, the first stationary, dual-mode bike, which includes a stationery setting and lean mode. This is expected to have added significant value to the company’s existing product portfolio.



Additionally, the company inked an agreement with SEKO Logistics, which is expected to have extended its international footprint to Europe and increased distribution of Bowflex, Schwinn and Nautilus home fitness products.



However, the company is expected to have experienced a slowdown in demand for its at-home fitness equipment in the to-be-reported quarter due to the reopening of gyms. Further, an increase in shipping rates of the logistics partners is expected to have dented the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Nautilus has an Earnings ESP of +10.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Chuy’s Holdings CHUY has an Earnings ESP of +35.62% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Revolve Group RVLV has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Beacon Roofing Supply BECN has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #2.

