Nautilus (NLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nautilus (NLS) closed at $6.97, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 3.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NLS to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $67.85 million, up 15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $343.60 million, which would represent changes of +98.53% and +11.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 88.89% higher. NLS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.