Nautilus (NLS) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nautilus (NLS) closed at $23.04, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

NLS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 533.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $190.73 million, up 83.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NLS has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.78, which means NLS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

