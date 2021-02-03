Nautilus (NLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nautilus (NLS) closed at $25.49, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NLS is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 533.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $190.73 million, up 83.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NLS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

